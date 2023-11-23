Stanley Ackerman (April 12, 1937 – November 21, 2023)

Stanley Ackerman, 86, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by his loving family. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 51 years and a former resident of Pocatello, Idaho.

He was born April 12, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho; the son of Glenn Ackerman and Wanda Davis.

Stanley married the love of his life Shirley Ann Moss in Pocatello, Idaho on June 17, 1955.

He was an ironworker for 28 years until his retirement in 1984.

Stanley enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman and would often be out camping, hunting, or fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Shirley Ackerman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons; Rick Ackerman and wife Corina of Rock Springs; Kim Ackerman and wife Terry of Rock Springs; Don Ackerman and spouse Lisa of Rock Springs; two daughters, Laura Sprouse and husband Robby of Rock Springs; Mechell Williams and husband Richard of Rock Springs; 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Wanda Ackerman.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.