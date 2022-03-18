Stanley Barras Reay (October 19, 1930 – March 15, 2022)

Stanley Barras Reay

Stanley Barras Reay, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at TenderNest Assisted Living in Billings, Montana. He was a resident of Montana for the last two years and a former resident of Gateshead, England; Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born October 19, 1930 in Chester-le-Street, England; the son of John Teasdale Reay and Mary Jane Dixon.

Mr. Reay attended schools in Pelton Village in England.

He was married to Margaret Hillier and they had two sons from this union. She preceded him in death in 1996.

Mr. Reay married Margaret Osselton on February 14, 1999, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She preceded him in death in 2020.

Mr. Reay worked for various collieries as a Miner. He was a lorry driver, transporting fish and other goods to London from

Newcastle upon Tyne until his retirement.

He was a member of the Holy Communion Episcopal Church.

Mr. Reay enjoyed spending time with his family. He had many friends at the Senior Center who had enjoyed spending time with as well. He enjoyed bowling, loved music, especially Broadway Musicals.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Reay and wife Lynda, grandchildren Courtney, Lewis, and Evan of South Shields, England; Malcom Reay and granddaughter Mia of South Shields, England; nephew, John O. Reay and wife Chris of Park City, Montana; great-nephew, John Thomas Reay and wife Emily of Omaha, Nebraska; several cousins; nieces; nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; both wives; three brothers, John Reay; George Reay; Robert Reay; one sister, May Reay.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming

