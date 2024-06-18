Stanley Frolic Jr. (June 11th, 1944 – June 13, 2024)

Stanley Frolic Jr., 80, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2024, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. Mr. Frolic was born June 11, 1944, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Stanley Frolic and Lyla Husak Frolic.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1962 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Stanley married Faye Gray on December 6, 1975, in Rock Springs; she preceded him in death on July 8, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Mr. Frolic served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Questar for 40 years until his retirement in 1998 as a Computer Technician. Stanley was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 and American Legion Archie Hay Post 24. Mr. Frolic enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, computers, and pool, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family. He played for the Raunchy Coyotes and Sweetwater Coalition bands and was the saxophone player for both.

Survivors include one son, Kyle Rote Frolic, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Chris Gresham and husband Doug, of Rock Springs; one brother, Dean Frolic and wife Sherrie, of Rock Springs; one sister, Debbie Grasso and husband Joe, of Vermont; three grandchildren, Tiauna Gresham, Randon Gresham, and Danielle Gresham; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one son, Kyle Eugene Frolic, and his beloved wiener dogs.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Stanly’s memory to The American Legion Post, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

