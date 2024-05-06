Stella H. Thompson (October 31, 1941 – April 29, 2024)

Stella H. Thompson, 83, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Mission for eight years where she passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Mrs. Thompson was born October 31, 1941, in Keithsburg, Illinois; the daughter of George F. Miller and Hattie Baier. She attended school in Illinois and graduated in 1959. She received her associate degree in Business from Stevens-Henager College in Ogden, Utah.

She married Wallace R. Thompson on April 25, 1970. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2013. Mrs. Thompson worked at Cutter Laboratories for 25 years and retired in 2001 as a Lab Technician. She also worked for IBM which was one of her life’s joys.

She loved spending time with her family; her children; grandchildren and sisters. She enjoyed camping; cooking; working out at the gym; cats and ducks. Mrs. Thompson was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include two daughters, Robin C, Christian; Sarah Buckner both of Henderson, Nevada; one daughter-in-law, Debra Buckner of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Mary B, Riddell of Germantown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jessica Buckner of Green River, Wyoming; Ashley Bert and husband Bryson of West Jordan, Utah; Dustin Christian of Henderson, Nevada; two great-grandchildren, Jaycee Aragon of West Jordan, Utah and Taylor Dalton of Green River, Wyoming.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Hattie Miller, husband, Wallace Thompson; granddaughter, Shentana Simpson; two sisters, Lois A. Miller-Roundy; Lena M. Eastman; two sons, Michael Buckner; Calvin Buckner; one stepson, Richard Scott Thompson.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www, vasefuneralhomes.com