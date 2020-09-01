Stephanie C. Sorensen (April 15, 1960 – August 29, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — Stephanie C. Sorensen, 60, passed away suddenly in her sleep on August 29, 2020. She was a long time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on April 15, 1960, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Clevon and Dona Jensen.

Stephanie worked for the Sweetwater Transportation Department as a dispatch for the bus barn. She was very well-liked by all of her coworkers, whom she was very fond of as well.

Her interests included spending time with her family, working, and her animals. Stephanie loved God and was well respected in the community. She always helped others, even if that meant she had to go without to do so.

Survivors include her husband, George Dee Sorensen; sisters, Nikki and husband Kenny, Vicki, Jamie, and Becky; parents, Donna and Clevon; niece, Summer; and friends from work, Jessica, Gomez, Jeff, Garth, Jery, Macy, Rochelle, Summer, Alicia, and Gweedo.

Prayers will be offered on her behalf following Sunday’s services at the Rock Springs Worship Center, 3317 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

