Stephanie DeVree, 53, passed away Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at St. Marks Hospital in Mill Creek, Utah. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, May 12, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.