Stephen Stringham (July 10, 1943 – December 7, 2021)

Stephen Stringham

Stephen Stringham, 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River since 1985 and a former resident of Oregon.

He was born July 10, 1943 in La Grande, Oregon; the daughter of Ira Ralph Stringham and Dorothy Muriel Cross

Mr. Stringham attended schools in Salem Oregon and was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School.

He was a United States Marine and served three tours during the Vietnam War. He received two purple hearts during his wartime.

Mr. Stringham worked for the State of Wyoming Department of Workforce Center for 20 years having retired in 1996 as the Veteran Representative.

He loved spending time with his family especially his granddaughter Autumn. He enjoyed watching western movies; gardening; hunting; fishing and being a talented artist. His furry cats, Sasha and Scratch meant the world to him.

Survivors include his daughter, Cherri Oakley of Green River, Wyoming, one brother, Robert Stringham of Bend Oregon; one sister, Joyce Kline of Salem Oregon; one granddaughter, Autumn Oakley; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother-in-law, Emmett Kline.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com