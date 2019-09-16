Steve Walter Gennett (April 5, 1937-Sept. 14, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Steve Walter Gennett, 82, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 11 years and was a former resident of Charlevoix, Michigan.

He was born on April 5, 1937, in Charlevoix, Michigan, the son of Clifford Gannett and Margaret Gornell.

He attended schools in Michigan and was a 1955 graduate of the Charlevoix High School.

He married Suzanne Joyce Ostrum on July 8, 1967, in Charlevoix, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on April 26, 2019, in Rock Springs.

Mr. Gennett served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966 during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion.

He worked as a machinist for JB Webb for many years.

He loved the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, UCF football and WYCO Baseball.

Survivors include three sons, Dan Gennett of Rock Springs, Scott Wells of Portland, Oregon, and Richard Wells of Traverse City, Michigan; like a son, Bernie Arguello of Rock Springs; two daughters, Deborah Peterson and husband Jon of Charlevoix, Michigan, and Carla DeSalvo of Rock Springs; two sisters, Genevieve of Charlevoix, Michigan, and Mary Lou Stahulak of Illinois; nine grandchildren, Eric Wenzel and wife Brittany, Nichole Wenzel, Tara Dill and husband Jeremy, Tonia Allmacher and husband Steve, Lizzie Peterson, Brian Wells, Rick Wells, Andrew Marsh, and Ivy Wells; 12 great-grandchildren, Addysen Wenzel, Brecklynn Wenzel, Kellin Wenzel, Kamdyn Wenzel, Cole Dill, Ashlynn Dill, Lauren Dill, Anna Jones, Isabel Allmacher, Joshua Allmacher, Oliver Allmacher, and Leo Wells; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gennett was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, and one sister.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military honors and interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.

A special thanks to Vase for the past two years. You have personally been there for us through each loss we have had; you are in our hearts. Thank you also to Sage View Care Center. Your staff was amazing. Thank you for the loving care and support we received. Our man was especially loved. Thank you.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.