Steven Allen Reed (August 29, 1987 – July 19, 2020)

CASPER, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — Steven Allen Reed, 32, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, with his best friend Jacob Dunnuck.

He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

He was born on August 29, 1987, in Casper, WY, the son of David Reed and Geri Gartner Le Hew.

Steven attended Natrona County high school and received his GED in 2007.

He was a driller for Nucore Drilling Inc.

Steven married Marley Pickett on March 11, 2008, in Casper, Wyoming. She was the love of his life.

Mator, the man, the legend. He was a proud member of Power Puff Rednecks.

He loved rafting, dirt biking, and playing guitar. Last year he went sky diving for the first time and he loved it! He enjoyed video games, especially when his brothers, dad, and nephews joined in.

About a year and a half ago he landed his dream job working with his dad and brothers training to become a driller. He was always the favorite uncle, the fun one.

Most of all, he loved being a dad to Sadie, Jacob, Mathew, and Serina. He was a friend to everyone and he will be greatly missed by so many.

Survivors include his wife Marley Reed of Rock Springs, WY; sons, Jacob A. Reed of Rock Springs, WY, Mathew Asbridge-Reed and mother Melissa of Salisbury, NC; daughters, Sadie Reed of Rock Springs, WY, Serina Reed and mother Jessica of Lucerne Valley, CA, Audrey Wambold of Spokane, WA; brothers, Michael Reed and wife Lindsey of Sheridan, WY, Bobby Schukman Jr. of Casper, WY, Gary Schukman and wife Brandy of Casper, WY, Dan Reed and wife Joy of Rock Springs, WY, Justin Reed and wife Angie of Rock Springs, WY; sister, Kelly Weckworth and husband Darian of Rock Springs, WY; paternal grandparents, Lee and Edith Reed of Casper, WY; maternal grandparents, John and Ruth Priest of ID; numerous aunts, uncles, and a dozen loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle Jerry.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

