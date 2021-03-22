Steven Dale Myers (August 30, 1976 – March 20, 2021)

Steven Dale Myers, 44, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for the last 15 years and former resident of Colorado.

Mr. Myers was born August 30, 1976 in Lamar, Colorado; the son of Dale Myers and Denise Ballegeer.

Steven attended schools in Colorado and California.

He married Ellen Manning on March 11, 2009 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and they later divorced.

Mr. Myers was a kitchen helper for Golden Hour Senior Center for the last five years.

Steven enjoyed spending time with family, playing video games, cooking, taking car rides, and listening to music.

Steven was loved by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his mother, Denise Bramwell and husband Brian of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Gavin Brown and wife Kayla of Lakewood, Colorado; one daughter, Tabitha Frank and husband Jason of Green River; two brothers, Michael Myers and husband Ryan Zhang of Las Vegas, Nevada; Wayne Myers of Midland, Michigan; maternal grandfather, Edward Ballegeer of Green River; one grandson, Jesse Brown; two aunts; four uncles; one nephew; as well as several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandmother, Betty Horn; and maternal grandmother, Shirley Ballegeer.

Following Cremation, private family services will be conducted.

