Steven John Fritzel (February 13, 1987 – September 25, 2023)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Steven John Fritzel, known by friends as “Scuba”. He passed away on September 25, 2023.

Steven was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on February 13, 1987. Steven had a larger-than-life character that was deeply rooted in his courageous spirit. He was always the first one to explore the unknown, be it jumping off a cliff or pushing the speedometer to its limit. His adventurous lifestyle inspired and motivated those around him. Steven had a passion for working on anything with an engine, and he relished the thrill of racing anything with wheels. His love for nature was evident in his hobbies, which included camping, fishing, and hiking. His passion for art and music added another layer to his multifaceted personality.

Steven had strong comforting hugs that will be missed by many.

He is survived by sons Mason Fritzel and Tyler Fritzel; sisters Amanda Ackerman and husband Cory, Chambrey Fritzel; grandfather Robert Rock, uncles Kevin Rock and wife Kim, Donald Fritzel; Aunts Susan Rock, Stacie Rock Anastos, and Cindy Jo Fritzel.

He is preceded in death by his mother Nancy Aman Heddleson, bonus dad Michael Fritzel, grandmother Margaret Rock, and second-cousin Ivie Tate.

Steven’s adventurous, talented, inspiring, and loving spirit will forever be remembered and cherished by his loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 13, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.