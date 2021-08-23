Steven John McGilvra (September 8, 1975 – March 4, 2021)

Steven John McGilvra, 45, passed away on March 4, 2021 in Marana, Arizona.

He was born on September 8, 1975 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Thomas J McGilvra and Kathleen S. Routh.

Steven graduated from Mountain View High School in 1995 before attending Scottsdale’s Culinary Arts School. He worked as a chef for Great Expectation Catering.

He enjoyed spending his time with his beloved children, playing football, golfing, and skiing.

In April of 2017, he lost 85 percent of his left leg to Necrotizing Fasciitis and moved back with his family. They enjoyed having him close and being able to spend more time with him.

Survivors include son Thomas Matthew Maicki; daughter Balley Ann Maicki both of Phoenix, AZ; brothers Matthew John Vander Linden of Mesa, AZ, Christopher Dolan McGilva of Key Largo, FL; sister Jennifer Shannon McGilvra of Plymouth, MA, Tinamarie R. Nunez of Tucson, AZ; grandmother Beverly Ann Routh “Grammy” of Rock Springs, WY; as well as two aunts, two uncles, 3 cousins, two nieces, and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents John Erin and Phillis Briwley, Letha and Jack Platt, Howard and Pearl Routh, grandfather Bill Routh, aunt Billy Marie Routh, uncles Donald Routh, Uncle Dougie, and cousin Robert Wayne Routh.

Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.