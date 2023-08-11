Steven Wayne Toussaint (February 17, 1968 – August 7, 2023)

It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Steven Wayne Toussaint, age 55, who passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born February 17, 1968, in Burbank CA, to Bill and Frieda Toussaint who both preceded him in death.

Steve lived the first part of his life in California and moved to Wyoming in 1994. Steve always loved working with his hands, so it’s not surprising that he worked his way up to superintendent in the oil and gas fields as a pipeliner. Steve loved hunting, fishing, and most of all his wife Amanda who he has been married to since May 2012.

Steve leaves behind his greatest treasures his 4 children, Travis Toussaint, Tanner Toussaint, and his daughters Tavailya Toussaint – Layland and Sarah Chantel Chaffin – Toussaint. Steve will be forever remembered as a husband, father, brother, and friend.

Steve’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Corral Bar 30 W Pine St., Pinedale, WY. It will be a potluck so please feel free to bring a dish to share.