Stratton Jay Bruderer (March 16, 2003 – July 9, 2019)

Stratton Jay Bruderer was born on March 16th, 2003 in Afton, Wyoming. Stratton passed away on July 9th, 2019 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is the youngest of four children born to Bradley and Suzzette Howell Bruderer. Stratton will be missed by everyone that ever had the opportunity to come in contact with him. He had a special way of making you feel loved and was known for his huge bear hugs.

Stratton is survived by his parents Bradley and Suzzette, his brother Kirk and wife Ting of South Carolina, his sister Sierra Jones and her husband Jesper Jones of Texas, and his sister Kinley of Wyoming, as well as his two nephews Jaz and Mazer Jones, and one niece Keziah Jones. Grandparents Ivan and Ellen Bruderer of Auburn, Wyoming. Les and Janiel Howeel of American Falls, Idaho and great grandmother Jessie Howell of American Falls, Idaho, as well as many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Please join his family in a celebration of Stratton’s life from 6:00-8:00pm Friday, July 12th at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. Also all is welcome to attend the funeral services at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 13th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs. A viewing will be from 8:30-9:30 am at the church prior to the services.

Internment will take place at the Afton Cemetery in Afton, Wyoming at 3:30 pm.

Condolences for family can be left by going to www.foxfh.com.