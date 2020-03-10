Susan A. Soto (December 22, 1951 – February 24, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 10, 2020) — Susan A. Soto, 68, of Rock Springs passed away February 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born December 22, 1951, in Gibson City, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest E. and Rosie A. Folkers Brewer.

Susan enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Survivors include her sons, Franklin E. Edwards 3rd and wife Torie of WA, Robert W. Edwards of CA and Clint W. Edwards of Rock Springs; grandchildren, Frank E. Edwards IV, Antoney Edwards, and Samuel Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Rosie Brewer and sister Marliane Brewer.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

