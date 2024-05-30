Susan Ellen Aragon (January 9th, 1959 – May 26th 2024)

Susan Ellen Aragon, 65, passed away at her home in Green River, Wyoming, on May 26, 2024, with her loving husband by her side. She called Green River home for 50 years and was a former resident of Evanston, Wyoming.

She was born January 9, 1959, in Evanston, Wyoming, the daughter of Lavell Meeks and Leeatta Wall.

Susan attended school in Lyman, Wyoming, and Evanston, Wyoming. She earned her General Education Degree from Western Wyoming Community College. Susan later attended Western Wyoming Community College and received her Associate’s Degree in Science.

On January 4, 1983 Susan tied the knot in Elko, Nevada with the love of her life LeRoy Aragon.

She worked for Stauffer Chemical for two years loading and unloading rail cars and trucks; she did a numerous number of different jobs in Sweetwater County. She raised three beautiful children. She was known for her great cooking and ability to feed many. Susan loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and gambling.

Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, LeRoy Aragon of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Derek Aragon of Green River, Wyoming; Travis Buzis of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Brittney Jones of Grand Junction, Colorado; one brother, Hal Nichols of Evanston, Wyoming; one sister Shawn’e Otero and husband Manuel of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Hunter Aragon; Brooke Aragon; Timber Aragon; Taveya Jones; Brexyn Jones; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lavell and Leeatta Meeks; one brother, Todd Meeks; and one sister, Cindy Nichols.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Service and Interment will be in the Fort Bridger Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Susan’s memory be made to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com