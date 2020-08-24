Susan L. Patterson (March 11, 1948 – August 6, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — Susan L. Patterson, 72 passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the past 50 years and former resident of Pinedale, Wyoming. Susan passed away from a month-long illness surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 11, 1948, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Clayton Jiggs Bollinger and Esther Susan Johnson Bollinger.

Susan attended schools in Pinedale, Wyoming, and was a 1966 graduate of Pinedale High School.

Her interests included spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her furry four-legged companions, Kacey, and Buck.

She was a member of the Southern Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Clayton Jensen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Esta Jensen and companion Michael Whitcher of Rock Springs, Wyoming. and Kris White and husband Sam of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Douglas Neeley of Rawlins, Wyoming, and Clayton Eugene Bollinger and wife Linda of Pinedale, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Kayla White, Kristopher White and wife Burgandy, and Zackery White; two great-grandchildren, Osiris White, and Jasper White; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister-in-law, Joan Neeley, one nephew, Jeff Parsons, and two granddaughters, Makayla Dawn Rich, and Dakota Jene Bosch.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Veterans Park, 100 North Side Beltloop, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

