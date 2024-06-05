Susan Nye Kovick (December 30, 1952 – May 27, 2024)

Susan Nye Kovick, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, May 27, 2024, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a 45-year resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Heber City, Utah. Susan died following a lengthy illness.

She was born December 30, 1952, in Heber, Utah, the daughter of Erycel Nye and Ellen Clara Rhoades.

Susan attended schools in Heber City, Utah; Susan was a member of the Wasatch High School graduating class of 1971.

She married the love of her life, Martin B. Kovick, on December 22, 1970, in Elko, Nevada.

Susan worked for over 35 years for the Sweetwater County School District #2 as a Lunch Lady and Custodian and retired in 2018.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Susan enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, camping, and traveling.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Martin B. Kovick of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Mont Kovick and wife Debi of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Wynnette Nelson of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Jessie Shirk of Heber City, Utah; Mary Sweat and husband Wesley of Heber City, Utah; three sisters-in-law, Kay Geddes of South Jordan, Utah; Freddie Nye of Altamont, Utah; Rose Kinsey of Heber, Utah; four grandsons, Brayden Kovick and companion Aundrea McClure; Andrew Nelson; Zane Kovick; RJ Kovick; one great-grandson, Oliver Kovick; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Erycel and Clara Nye; two sisters, Shirlene Richardson and husband LeRoy, Norma Lux, and T.J.; two brothers, Thomas Nye and Allen Nye; and four brothers-in-law, Dean Bezzant and wife Reva, Ray Kinsey, Dale Geddes, and William Earl Bates.

The family respectfully requests donations in Susan’s memory to Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com