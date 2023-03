Susie Reyes, 78, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab Facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. Susie passed away peacefully following a long illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.