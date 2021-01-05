Tammy Lynn Boyce (December 18, 1960 – January 1, 2021)

Tammy Lynn Boyce, 60 passed away Friday January 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on December 18, 1960 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania to Richard Joseph Heidecker and Rosalie Elizsabeth Weil and was raised by her mother and adopted father Louis Anthony Rosati.

Tammy attended schools in Pennsylvania.

She married John Cheesley and moved to Wyoming and had one son from this union. They later divorced.

Tammy met Monty Boyce in 1982. They had a son and they were married in 1993. Over the years she worked at V1 Propane and Unique Boutique but mostly spent her time as a homemaker.

Her favorite time was spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the annual summer trip she took with her family to Bear Lake. Tammy loved thrift shopping, making crafts and baking the best Christmas Cookies every year.

Survivors include her mother, Rosalie Rosati; husband, Monty Boyce; two sons, John Cheesley; Zachary Boyce; two sisters, Mary; Michelle; two brothers, Edward; Mario; one daughter-in-law-Stephanie Gonzales; sister-in-law, Jill Barbuto; three grandchildren, Kayla Cheesley; Angelo Salazar; Dalton Raines; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, adopted father, mother-in-law and one daughter Christie Heidecker.

Following cremation; memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Tammy’s memory be sent to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com