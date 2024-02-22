Tara Jean (Bain) Luthi (October 7, 1981 – December 19, 2023)

Tara Jean (Bain) Luthi passed away peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side on December 19, 2023, at the young age of 42. Tara was born October 7, 1981, in Billings, Montana to Ruby Kay (Dickey) Bain and Jess Edgar Bain. Tara was the youngest of three, joining her sister Elysia and brother Bryson. Tara grew up in Rawlins, Wyoming. After her stepfather Raymond Langwell’s retirement, the family moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming.

Years later, Tara moved to Rock Springs, where she met Dean Luthi. They later moved to Logan, Utah, and were united in holy matrimony on September 1, 2017. In 2019, they returned to Rock Springs, where they settled into their “forever home.”Tara loved spending time with friends and family, all animals, drawing, doing nails, baking, as well as music. Her favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas.

She is survived by mother, Ruby (Bain) Langwell (Jerry Cain); loving husband, Dean Luthi III; daughter, Yazmin Luthi; sister, Elysia Bain, niece, Echo Anderson; special uncle, Mitch Graus; in-laws, Dean Luthi Jr., Kim, and Dennis Allsop; grandparents, Juel and Caroline Haderlie; Bruce Allsop; honorary sister, Holly (George) Smith, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Bryson and Belle (Longwell) Bain; father, Jess “Butch” Bain; uncle, Ron Bain; aunt, Bev (Bain) Sessions; maternal grandmother, Dorothy (Dickey) Graus; brother, Bryson; uncle, Chuck Graus, and loving stepfather, Raymond Langwell.

Cremation has taken place, there will be no services at her request. The family respectfully requests donations in Tara’s memory be made to Dean Luthi, 1556 9th Street #2, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com