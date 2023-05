Teddy Darrell Potter, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 9, 2021, at the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.