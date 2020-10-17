Teresa Marie Cox Hungerford (November 25, 1959 – October 16, 2020)

On October 16, 2020, Teresa Marie Cox Hungerford, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at home surrounded by her family. Teresa was born on November 25, 1959 to Jerry and Marilyn Cox. On September 10, 1977 she married Dennis Sidney Hungerford. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Provo Utah Temple June 15, 1979.

Teresa was preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her husband, daughters, Stephanie, and Melissa Moffat (Jim), her sons, Dennis “Chad” (Laura), and Chessley “Alan” (Jenny), and 14 grandchildren. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, viewing will be held at 9:30 AM at the Chappel Valley 2nd ward building: 465 West 700 South, Lehi, UT 84043, followed by a limited capacity funeral service at 11:00 AM.