Terrence Sundeen (July 27, 1956 – March 17, 2022)

Terrence Sundeen

Terrence “Terry” Sundeen, 65, of Green River, Wyoming; formally of Brocket and Lakota, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center under the loving care of the staff and the staff of Hospice of Sweetwater County. He died following a lengthy illness.

Terry was born July 27, 1956 in Devils Lake, North Dakota; the son of Nils Sundeen and Mary Cole Sundeen. He was raised on the Sundeen Farm and loved farming and was in his glory on a tractor. He was a member of the Brocket Lutheran Church.

He attended schools in Brocket and Lakota, North Dakota, and graduated with his GED in 1998 as the Western Wyoming Community College Adult Learning Center Outstanding GED Student. He will be remembered for his loving care for his fellow classmates and his teachers as well as for his humorous wit in the classroom.

Terry married Emogean “Emma” Hettervig on November 1, 1980 at the Highland Lutheran Church, rural Cummings, North Dakota. They lived in Lakota, North Dakota before moving to Wyoming in 1988. To this union, Trent Sundeen was born May 13, 1986. Terry has a daughter from a previous relationship, Sandy Rekkedal, of Portsmouth, Virginia.

He worked for the City of Green River keeping the Island Pavilion clean for 23 years.

He was a long-time friend of Bill W.

Terry was the Minnesota Vikings biggest fan and loved his Viking memorabilia of every kind.

He leaves his wife, his son, and daughter, his two grandsons, Curtis James “CJ” and Chase Rekkedal of Portsmouth, Virginia, as well as one sister, Marlys Langton of Liberty, Missouri, two brothers Norris Sundeen and wife Sharon of St. Helens, Oregon; Dennis Sundeen and wife Bonnie of Grand Forks, North Dakota; three sisters-in-law, Jan Sundeen, of Lakota, North Dakota; Joyce Gilbertson of Crookston, Minnesota, Nancy Allrich and husband Allan of Mahnomen, Minnesota; best friends, Tony Montoya and wife DeeAnn of Green River, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Gemia Monge; brother, Darell Sundeen; Father-in-law, Ernest Hettervig and wife Barbara; one brother-in-law, Marty Hettervig.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming; and also in North Dakota at a later date. Please wear Minnesota Viking wear in honor of Terry.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Terry’s name to Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

