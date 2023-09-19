Terri Jean Tarufelli (February 26, 1965 – September 17, 2023)

Terri Jean Tarufelli, 58, of Rock Springs, passed away on September 17, 2023, surrounded by her family. Terri Jean passed away due to health complications.

She was born on February 26, 1965, to Eugene and Teresa Tarufelli in Rock Springs, WY.

Terri Jean grew up in Rock Springs with her brother Rick. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. Terri Jean raised 3 kids with her longtime partner John Layne; Mariah Pacheco, Dalton Tarufelli, and Derek Tarufelli. She loved spending time with her children and her family. Terri Jean graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1983, continued her education at Western Wyoming Community College, and finished her bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Wyoming. She enjoyed watching cooking shows, games shows, and watching her children compete in sports and dance.

Survivors include her parents Eugene and Teresa Tarufelli; children Mariah Pacheco (Daniel) and Dalton Tarufelli; granddaughters Charlee Pacheco, Kendall Pacheco; brother Rick Tarufelli (Shawn); nieces Tiffany Cordova, Ciera Tomison, Rikki Collins; as well as several great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her longtime partner John Layne, her son Derek Tarufelli, grandparents, Arlie and Frank Jelouchan, Geno and Martha Tarufelli, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 22, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.