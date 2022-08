Terri Lynn Daniel, 64, died on August 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 1, 2022, at The Latter-day Saints Church, 1250 West Teton Ave., Green River, WY. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., August 31, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.