Terry Clark Knudsen (August 1, 1944 – April 26, 2022)

Terry Clark Knudsen

Terry Clark Knudsen, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center Casper, Wyoming surrounded by his family. He is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Knudsen died following a lengthy illness.

He was born August 1, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Carl Alfred Knudsen and Helen Knudsen.

Mr. Knudsen attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1965 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Irene Stout on December 14, 1968 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a United States Veteran having served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Knudsen worked for the City of Rock Springs Fire Department for many years until his retirement in 1989 as a Firefighter.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife. Mr. Knudsen played SUDOKU puzzles and Slot O Mania on the computer. He loved being a caretake of his wife; his family and his vehicles. Mr. Knudsen was a man of few words.

Survivors include his wife Irene Knudsen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Carol L. Nelson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Martin Knudsen, Allan “Al” Knudsen.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

