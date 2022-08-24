Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)

Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming 69 years, and a former resident of Seattle, Washington. He died following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Breeze was born on January 19, 1932, in Seattle, Washington; the son of Percy Raymond Breeze and Evelyn Miles.

He attended schools in Seattle, Washington.

Mr. Breeze married Lois Elizabeth Draycott on July 15, 1954, in Evanston, Wyoming.

He was a United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Breeze worked for Mountain Fuel for many years having retired in 2009 as an Oil Field Pumper. He previously worked for Stauffer, Davis Energy and Jim Bridger Power Plant.

He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren; carpentry, bowling, and building things.

Survivors include his wife, Lois Breeze of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Melanie Patton of Chandler, Arizona; Evelyn Osborn and husband Gary of West Valley City, Utah; Tamra Gallagher and husband John of Green River, Wyoming; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Breeze; William Breeze; five sisters, Joyce Breeze; Eileen Carson; Beatrice Cage; Edith Lorenzon and Juanita Koskela; two grandsons, Riley Kalenberg and Taylor James Patton.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River, Wyoming.