Thomas Angelo Andersen, 53, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Saints Cyril Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at the church. Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery