Thomas Baxter Barker (August 4, 1959 – March 14, 2024)

Thomas Baxter Barker, 64, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2024, at his home. He was a 26-year resident of Rock Springs, and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming. Tom was born August 4, 1959, in Salt Lake City, Utah; the son of Hugh Barker Jr. and Mary Lou Baxter.

He attended school in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was a 1977 graduate of East High School. He graduated from The University of Utah: with a Master of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering, in 1989; a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, in 1982. He held a Wyoming Professional Engineer License in Control Systems Engineering. He married Debbe Barker on October 6, 2005, in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Tom lived a life rich in professional achievement and community service. His career as a Process Control Engineer spanned 42 years. He worked for Hercules, AMOCO Chemical, and General Chemical. With FMC for 20 years, he achieved the distinction of Process Control Associate Fellow and worked for JR Simplot, and most recently for Genesis Alkali where he was also a Controls Engineer Trainer.

He was conscientious and creative in raising his children. He served his communities as an Ambulance and Emergency Medical Medic (full module EMT- Intermediate) for over 29 years for ski resorts, Vase Ambulance Service in Rock Springs, and Rocky Mountain AmbTac in Pinedale. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol, Appointment #9970, serving as a patrolman at Solitude and Park City (Utah) and White Pine (Wyoming) where he was Patrol Director. He was a member of Kappa Delta Sigma with the University of Utah.

He served on the board of the Sylvan Bay Homeowners Association from the mid-1990s, most recently from 2008 to 2018; and cared expertly for the family cabin above Fremont Lake, near Pinedale. Tom loved the Wind River Mountains. He hiked and climbed and ran their trails. Summiting Gannett Peak was a particular joy. He fished for Mackinaw from his boat on Fremont Lake and for trout in their streams.

On Flaming Gorge, he trolled for Kokanee in summer and skated on “booming” ice in winter. As a young man, he ran trails, completing the Bair Gutsman Race (Utah) more than once. He was a river guide for Western River Expeditions in the Grand Canyon. The mountains will miss him.

Survivors include his wife, Debbe Barker of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Mary Lou Barker of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Jameson Despain Barker and fiancé Camille of San Fernando, California; daughter, Whitney Barker and husband Matthew Geiger of Whitefish, Montana; sister, Kate Ashworth of Salt Lake City, Utah; his two kittens, Ditzy and Dueter. He is preceded in death by his father, Hugh Barker Jr. and uncle, Clint Barker.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Tom’s memory to Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com