Thomas Bud Huntington (December 31, 1982 – July 4, 2024)

Thomas Bud Huntington, 41, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2024. He was born Friday, December 31, 1982, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Tom Huntington and Vangie Flores. Thomas attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 2002 graduate of Green River High School. He later earned an Associate of Business Degree from North West Community College in Powell, Wyoming. He worked for Solvay as a Plant Operator for the last 17 years.



Thomas enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking and was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan. He also loved coaching and mentoring his boys in all of their sporting endeavors; he was a one-time Wyoming State Wrestling Champion and National Champion. Most of all, he loved his wife and boys; they were his world.



Thomas is survived by his wife, Kari M. Huntington of Green River; two sons, Candin Huntington; Cooper Huntington both of Green River; parents, Tom and Vangie Huntington of Green River; father-in-law, Leo Buggy of Green River; mother-in-law, Julie Bernal and companion Mike Todd of Green River; one brother, Raymond Huntington of Green River; one brother-in-law, Timothy T. Buggy of Green River; one sister-in-law, MyLinh Buggy of Green River; grandmother-in-law, Wanda Eiselman Buggy and husband Del of Pennsylvania, several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rosa Martha and Hector Flores, paternal grandparents, Alice and Bud Huntington, maternal-grandparents in-law Joe and Lena Bernal; paternal-grandfather-in-law, Harold Buggy; two cousins, Erica Casper; Herbie Goforth and one nephew, Timmy Buggy.



The family respectfully requests donations be made in Thomas’ memory to Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, 840 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935. FBO Candin and Cooper Huntington Scholarship Fund.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.