Thomas Eldon Parker (Oct. 16, 1956-Oct. 24, 2019)

GREELEY, COLORADO (Oct. 28, 2019) — Thomas Eldon Parker, 63, of Greeley, Colorado, and former resident of Rock Springs passed away Oct. 24, 2019, at Northern Medical Center in Greeley.

He was born Oct. 16, 1956, in San Clemete, California, the son of Otis Deaton and Betty Jean Nelson Parker.

He graduated from Roosevelt High School with the class of 1975.

Tom enjoyed fishing, camping, going on rides with his brother in his big truck, country music and putting together truck models and puzzles. He loved to help the elderly residents that lived near him.

Survivors include his brother, Donald Parker of Greeley; and sisters Mary Parker of Highlandville, Montana, Ruth Labriole of Greeley, and Brenda Rippy of Cheyenne, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Betty Parker; paternal and maternal grandparents; brothers Gary Nelson and William Parker; brother in-law Frank Labriole and nephew Bryan Parker.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Inurnment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Green River.

