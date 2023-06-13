Thomas Jacob (Tom) Maki (March 11, 1955 – May 30, 2023)

Thomas Jacob (Tom) Maki

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI — Thomas Jacob (Tom) Maki, age 68 of Chocolay Township, lost his courageous battle with a rare form of brain cancer on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at home in the loving, comforting care of his family and UP Home Health and Hospice.

Tom was born March 11, 1955, in Ishpeming, the son of Jacob Jalmer and Esther Mary (Hill) Maki. He grew up with his sisters Jean, Mary, and Karen in the house his father built in Ishpeming.

He was baptized and later confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Ishpeming. Tom graduated from Ishpeming High School, class of 1973. While in high school, he met and dated the love of his life, Anne Kinnunen, whom he married on May 24, 1975, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ishpeming, and together the couple recently celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Tom completed the welding program at the Jacobetti Skill Center and was employed at the Tilden Mine as a plant repairman. In 1992, he became a staff representative for the United Steelworkers and moved his family to Rock Springs, Wyoming where they enjoyed exploring the West.

With the kids strapped in the Jeep, Tom and Anne enjoyed weekend rides and camping trips to the various canyons, deserts, gorges, and western backroads and trails. Tom retired in 2012 and brought the family back to their paradise on Lake Superior. An avid reader, Tom was a walking encyclopedia and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others. He was an awesome, and sometimes intimidating, player when it came to scrabble, cribbage, and word games with family and friends. Because of all this, Tom was a wonderful and entertaining storyteller. A skilled and creative woodworker, Tom fashioned many family heirlooms throughout the years. He was also an organic gardener, loved Jazz music, enjoyed researching family ancestry, and bicycling. Tom was so proud of his children, and especially his grandchildren, and loved them being around and helping him in his endeavors. He was known for cooking delicious holiday meals, Sunday morning breakfasts, picking blueberries, playing with family at the beach, drinking dirty martinis, and crafting the best-brewed beer.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Anne; his children, Liisaan (Dayne Donaldson) Maki of Gillette, WY, Alesia (Jeremy) Braund of Marquette, and Nathan Maki of Tucson, AZ; his beloved grandchildren, Aliina, Maija, Emma, Josie, Alex, Sydney, Landric, and Jari; sisters, Mary (David) Bluhm of Woodbury, MN and Karen (Jim) Marshall of Ishpeming; sisters-in-law, Martha Kinnunen and Jennifer (Dwayne Elison) Soto; and brother-in-law, Kenneth (Robyn) Kinnunen; many nieces and nephews; and his poodle, Charley and cat, Lola.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Esther; a sister, Jean; his in-laws, Donald and June Kinnunen; and brothers-in-law, Steven Kinnunen and Robert Soto.

Services were held in Marquette, Michigan on June 8, 2023.

Condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com