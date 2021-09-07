Thomas L. Micklich (July 11, 1939 – September 3, 2021)

Thomas L. Micklich

On the morning of September 3, 2021, Thomas L. Micklich passed away at the age of 82 from natural causes.

Tom was born to William Micklich and Rose Lakner on July 11, 1939, in Pueblo Colorado. He graduated from Pueblo Catholic High School in 1957, and then went in to graduate from Pueblo College with his Associates of Applied Science of Electronics degree in 1960. He then moved to Rock Springs Wyoming and started working for AT&T that same year. In May of 1962, he married Evelyn Loisate and then served with the U.S. Army in Taiwan from 1963 to 1964. Tom and Evelyn raised two boys, Thomas J. and Alan M. Micklich. After 38 years he retired from AT&T as well as lost his wife Evelyn in 2000. He again remarried in 2002 to Ruth Gilpin of Rock Springs.

Tom loved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, searching for arrowheads, or just simply being outside. He had many interests from fly fishing and tying, to winemaking and leatherwork, as well as taking care of his many plants. Thomas was a very compassionate, loyal, and loving man, an amazing husband, father, and grandfather, with many friends that would just love to sit and talk and listen to the many stories Tom had to tell.

Thomas was preceded in death by his first wife Evelyn, his second wife Ruth, sister Wilma and Brother William. Stepdaughter Jody and Stepson Chuck. Thomas is survived by his sisters Mary Beth and Bernadette, and his brother Richard. He is also survived by his sons, grandsons, granddaughters, and their children, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Rosary service will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 5:00 pm at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 1:00 pm also at the church. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

In love of Christian neighbor, face coverings are strongly encouraged.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.