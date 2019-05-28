Thomas “Larry” Collier (September 16, 1948 – May 25, 2019)

Thomas “Larry” Collier, 70, of Rock Springs, WY, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home.

A brief resident of Rock Springs and former longtime resident of Englewood, FL, and Westville, IN, Mr. Collier died following a brief illness.

He was born on September 16, 1948, in Springville, AL, the son of James Monroe and Estelle Sims Collier.

Mr. Collier attended schools in Valparaiso, IN, and was a graduate of the Jackson Twp High School class of 1968.

He was employed as an electrician at Bethlehem Steel for 39 years and retired in September of 2008.

Mr. Collier was a Past Commander of the American Legion Post 21 in Westville, IN, American Legion Vets, Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Moose all in Englewood, FL.

He enjoyed boating, camping, playing cards and visiting with his friends having a few beers at the American Legion in Englewood.

Survivors include two sons Tom Collier and wife Wanda of Rock Springs, WY, and Chris Collier and wife Tina of Michigan City, IN; one brother Tim Collier and wife Joyce of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters Doris Wallace of LaPorte, IN, and Linda Lennartz and husband Herb of Westville, IN; his best friend for the past fifty years Ceila McClintock of Westville, IN; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers James M. Collier and Rodney Robinson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Saturday, one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.