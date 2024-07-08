Thomas M. Landen (June 23, 1965 – July 1, 2024)

Thomas M. Landen died July 1, 2024, in Casper after a courageous four-month battle with brain cancer. Tom was born June 23, 1965, in Jackson to Orville and Donna Landen. He grew up in Pinedale and attended every grade there. After graduating from Pinedale High School he earned his degree from Casper College and went on to attend St. Edwards University in Austin, Texas where he majored in technical theatre, lighting, and design. After college, Tom returned home to Wyoming, where he spent most of his professional life.

Tom loved all that Wyoming had to offer. He was an accomplished alpine skier and skied mountains from British Columbia and California to Wyoming and Montana. He always talked about his lake fishing times with his friends Jimmy and Brett. He enjoyed fly fishing, hiking and snowmobiling. Quite the artist; he threw beautiful clay pots and vases.

Everyone knew Tom and he never met a stranger. He was caring and compassionate and a heckuva storyteller. He loved rescue dogs and was always willing to help those in need.

At the time of his death, Tom lived in Rock Springs and worked for WinSupply. He was an outstanding salesperson and a friend to many in the electrical supply community. His 25-plus years with the Win companies included time spent as an owner-manager in Las Cruces, N.M.

He is survived by his sister Mary Keith (Portales, NM) and his brother and sister-in-law Bill and Robyn Landen (Casper); his nephews Michael Keith (Lacey) of Portales, NM; Nick Landen (Tara) of Castle Rock, CO; Zack Landen (Alex) of Big Sky, MT; and his niece Hailey Bloom (Jesse) of Casper; his great nieces Zoe Winfield and Lyla Keith and Lillian and Evelyn Landen; and great nephew Crue Bloom.

A celebration of life will be held Labor Day weekend in Dubois.