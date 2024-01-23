Thomas “Tom” Gus Nomis (July 21, 1941 – January 18, 2024)

Thomas “Tom” Gus Nomis, 82, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County surrounded by his wife and family. He is a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born July 21, 1941, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Efclides “Pete” Nomis and Galatia Varkaris.

Tom attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1959 graduate of Green River High School. He attended Casper College and received his Associate of Science Degree in Mathematics in 1960. He then earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education at the University of Wyoming in 1965.

He was the Co-Owner and Operator of Red Feather from 1971 until his retirement in 2019.

Prior to that, Tom taught for Sweetwater County School District #2 and Fremont County School District #5 as a Teacher.

Tom married Suzanne Kay Ostdahl on November 29, 2003, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tom was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Order of AHEPA. He was very active in the community and many civic organizations including Green River Jaycees; Green River Chamber of Commerce; Cowboy Joe Club University of Wyoming Board of Directors; Green River Fire Department; Lions Club and many others.

Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Kay Nomis of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Peter John Nomis and wife Kari of Fruitland, Utah; five daughters, Andrea Byrne and husband Dennis of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Tracey Tygum and husband Carl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Michelle Watson and husband Darren of Blue Ridge, Georgia; Cody Hedge and husband Ken of Bismark, North Dakota; Amy Erramouspe and husband Dom of Rock Springs, Wyoming; twenty-three grandchildren, Kayla; Johanna; Rhonda Lee; Christopher; Ashley; Bennett; Bryttnee and Chris; Caleb; Logan; Bryce; Conner; Shandon; Kolton; Courtney; Darryen; Taylor; Ryen; Sophie; Avery; Preslee; Gabe and Olivia; thirteen great-grandchildren, Emmett; Cleo; Johah; Elijah; Carson; Kayden; Parker; Liam; Enslee; Gunnar; Brooklynn; Bentley and Colby; and his former wife Marilyn B. Nomis of Green River, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his parents Pete and Galatia Nomis; parents-in-law, Conrad and Blanche Lysne, one brother, George Nomis; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; several aunts; uncles and relatives in Chios, Greece; and three grandchildren, Joey, Erica and Carl.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Tom’s memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 405 N Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 26, 2024, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 405 N Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Trisagion will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com