Tia Laree McGuire (March 21, 1983 – May 27, 2021)

Tia Laree McGuire, 38, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

She was born on March 21, 1983 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Joseph Pak Keung Tong and Lori Lynn Kumpula.

Tia attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 2001 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She obtained her Associate’s Degree at Western Wyoming Community College and then went on to receive her Bachelors’ in Elementary Education at the University of Wyoming.

She married the love of her life, Gary Ray McGuire, on June 1, 2002 in Minford, Ohio.

Tia had her dream job at Sweetwater County School District #1 for the past fifteen years, teaching, loving and molding young lives with her Walnut Squirrels and Westridge Lions.

Mrs. McGuire was a loved and valued member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She unconditionally brought joy, sunshine and happiness to everyone in her family. She especially loved fishing, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and anything to do with her babies. Cheering on her nieces and nephews at every life event and being with her sisters. Tia was a lover of music and was also a crafter.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Ray McGuire of Rock Springs; her mother, Lori Lynn Reed and husband Jesse of Rock Springs; her father, Joseph Pak Keung Tong of Rock Springs, her father-in-law Robert McGuire and wife Susie of Minford, Ohio; mother-in-law, Rita Montgomery and husband Paul of Minford, Ohio; two sisters, Danelle Duckworth and husband Ezekiel, Tiffany Rall and husband Justin both of Rock Springs; one sister-in-law, Nikki Garret and husband Anthony of Minford, Ohio and their children Ian Garrett and Alyssa Garrett. two nephews who she loved like they were her own, Joseph Rall; Isaac Rall; four nieces who she loved like they were her own, Enshawntae Rall; Lexus Fadling; Alya Fadling; Autumn Fadling all of Rock Springs; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Kumpula of Rock Springs; two fur babies, Brutus and Pickles; two aunts, Lennie Lew and husband Bill of Rock Springs, and their three children, Timmy, Tony and Cassie all of Rock Springs; Kristy Bonnette and husband Martin of Rock Springs, and their daughter Desirae Hall and her husband Danny of Rock Springs.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Duane Kumpula, paternal grandfather Tong Ying Huen; paternal grandmother Wong Soon Ngoi.

Cremation has taken place; Private family services will be conducted.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Arthur Park, 3808 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Bring your favorite photo with a memory written on the back.

