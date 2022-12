Timothy “Tim” Macy, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs, Municipal Cemetery.