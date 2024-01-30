Timothy Maurice Snyder (August 31, 1967 – January 25, 2024)

Timothy Maurice Snyder, 56, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at his home in Rock Springs, WY.

He was born on August 31, 1967, in Battle Creek, MI, the son of Georgel Snyder and Rose Marie Mitchell.

Timothy graduated from Central High School in Battle Creek, MI. He furthered his education at Wilberforce University in Ohio.

He married Lesa Kay Splett on June 25, 1993, in Rock Springs, WY.

Timothy joined the National Honor Guard in Rock Springs, WY, for the love of his country.

He worked for Rawlins Correctional Facility, Haliburton, and Golden Corral Restaurant, and lastly working for K&B Trucking for the last two years.

Timothy was a loving husband, son, brother, cousin, and uncle. He was always willing to help others.

He enjoyed playing chess, cooking, fishing, and loved animals. He was a dedicated fan of the Denver Broncos.

To carry on Timothy’s memory are his wife Lesa Snyder of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Sharissa Snyder of Rock Springs, WY, Justine Snyder of Rock Springs, WY; brother George LaDale Snyder of Michigan; mother Rose Page of Huntsville, AL; in-laws Ann and Lee Splett of Rock Springs, WY; many nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Georgel Snyder, and stepfather Arthur Page.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Trinity Lutheran Church 3101 College Dr. Rock Springs, WY.

