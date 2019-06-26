Timothy “Tim” J. Aschoff (December 31, 1972 – June 25, 2019)

Timothy “Tim” J. Aschoff, 46, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, WY.

Tim was born on December 31, 1972, in Hayward, CA. the son of Gregory J. Aschoff and Marcella “Marcy” M Sitter. His father preceded him in death.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, WY, and was a graduate of the Independence High School with the class of 1991.

Tim was employed by WYDOT as a laborer for the past one month and an apprentice electrician.

His interests included his cats and snake. He loved to go camping and doing anything in the great outdoors.

Survivors include his parents Marcy and Dave Skorup of Rock Springs, WY, one sister Jennette Lewis of Cody, maternal grandmother Maggie Sitter of Rugby, ND, one nephew, Xavier Stover of Cody, WY; four uncles, Duane Sitter, of Hayword, CA, Kenneth Sitter and wife Sue of Rugby, ND, and Roger Sitter of Rugby, ND; Nick Skorup and wife Brenda of Raleigh, NC; one aunt Linda Thomasson and husband Dave of Chico, CA, and eleven cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Gregory Aschoff; maternal grandfather Anton Sitter, paternal grandparents Nick and Lorreta Skorup.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.