Tina Mae Price, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Regan Ave., Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Springs.