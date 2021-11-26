Tom Joe Brangham (January 2, 1947 – November 20, 2021)

Tom Joe Brangham,

Tom Joe Brangham, 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by his family. He died following a lengthy illness. He was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born January 2, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Harold Leslie Brangham and Veda Fern Pierce.

Mr. Brangham attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

He married Carroll on December 6, 1965 in Parris, Idaho.

Mr. Brangham worked for Questar for 25 years and retired on November 1, 2000 as a Crane Operator. He also worked for Green’s Trucking for five years as a Crane Operator.

He enjoyed family time, landscaping, and rock work.

Survivors include his wife Carroll Brangham of Green River, Wyoming; his daughter Casie Thomas and wife Kirsten of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Pat Brangham and wife Verion of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Toni Clabaugh of Casper, Wyoming; Jill Roosa and husband Mike of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Shawn Powers; Martin Adams; Tucker Brangham; four great-grandchildren, Riley; Marely; A.J.; Asher; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sons, Todd Brangham; Tommy Brangham; Tracy Brangham.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

