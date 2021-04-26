Tommy D. Thomas (January 29, 1954 – April 24, 2021)

Tommy D. Thomas, 67, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Thomas was born January 29, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Thomas J. Thomas and Shirley M. Kaumo.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1972 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Thomas worked at Tom’s Wyoming Glass for 48 years until his retirement in 2015 as a Glazier.

He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Pinedale, gambling, and bowling. Tommy was very proud of his perfect 300 game. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed taking gambling trips to Wendover, Nevada with his sister, Julie Babel.

Survivors include one son, Shaun Thomas and wife Jacqui of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Ashley Potter and husband Jeremy of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Julie Babel and husband Don of Rock Springs; Toni Crouch and husband Kevin of Brentwood, California; six grandchildren, Prezlee; Peyton; Greyson; Jayce; Jack; Bella; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, one brother-in-law, Jack Banks.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at his request.

