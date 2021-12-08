Tonya Fay Keister (April 5, 1951 – November 27, 2021)

Tonya Fay Keister

Tonya Fay Keister, 70, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Keister was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Green River, Wyoming since 2010 and a former resident of Casper, Wyoming.

She was born April 5, 1951 Lewistown, Montana; the daughter of Phillip Gregory and Joyce Gremaux.

Mrs. Keister attended schools in Leadville Colorado and was a 1970 graduate of Lake County High School.

She married Christopher C. Keister on February 14, 1979 in Casper, Wyoming, and had two daughters from this union. They later divorced but continued being life-long companions.

Mrs. Keister worked as a seasoned waitress for many different restaurants. Tonya had a stroke at 47 that forced her early retirement in 1999.

She enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren; playing cards; crocheting; crossword puzzles and drinking a good margarita.

Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Vase and husband Miles of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jane Keister of Casper, Wyoming; two sisters, Kathy Bailey and husband Cliff of Hamilton, Montana; Vicki Kadlick and husband Frank of Casper, Wyoming; ex-husband, Christopher C. Keister of Casper, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Brooklynn Vase; Brody Vase; Autumn Keister; Christopher Parke; Andrea Parke; as well as several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister; Yvonne “Vonnie” Flores; son Phillip Gregory; a nephew, Michael Kadlick.

Cremation will take place; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date in Casper, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com