Tracy Lee Staggs (May 5, 1971 – June 6, 2024)

Tracy Lee Staggs, 53, passed away on June 6, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born on May 5, 1971, in Caldwell, Idaho, the son of Billy Ray Staggs and Joan Marie Lenz.

Tracy attended high school in Caldwell, before working in various jobs involving machinery rentals and over the road hauling.

He enjoyed spending his time being outdoors and riding his motorcycle as much as he possibly could. He also cherished being with his dogs. Tracy had a wonderful, kind soul, and he will be deeply missed by his many friends in Idaho and Wyoming.

Survivors include his mother, Joan M. Lake of Rock Springs, WY; son, Billy Jaden Staggs of Middleton, ID; stepson, Ian-Ehron Robison; stepdaughter, Raychell Robison; brother, Eric William Staggs; ex-wife, Jamie Garrett; 4 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Staggs, and his grandparents.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

