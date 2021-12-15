Travis Lloyd Clark (November 13, 1962 – December 14, 2021)

Travis Lloyd Clark

Travis Lloyd Clark was born on November 13, 1962 and was adopted by Clifford (Dutch) and Annalee Clark as a baby.

Travis received his angel wings on December 14, 2021 following a battle with thyroid cancer.

Travis grew up with his mom, dad, and brother, Troy in a Mountain Fuel camp (South Baxter). When Travis and Troy became school age, they moved to Rock Springs to attend school.

While in high school, Travis met the love of his life and was also involved in the high school rodeo. Travis graduated from RSHS in 1981 and worked a lot. On January 15, 1983, Travis married his beautiful, lovely, love of his life, Fern. Soon after, they were blessed with their daughter, Amy. Travis was always in ah with Amy and loved her dearly.

Travis was very skilled in anything he attempted, an awesome mechanic, craftsman, woodworker, countertop designer-installer, and the list goes on. Travis held jobs at Sweetwater Auto, Pitt Construction, General Chemical, Sweetwater County, TALCO trucking, and later became sales manager for Economy Polymers, and then moved to a company called Rock Water where he worked until diagnosed with his sickness.

Travis and Fern built a beautiful house in the Snowy Range in a little place called Ryann Park. They sold this place and were in the process of building their retirement home in Jasper, Texas, when Travis was diagnosed.

Travis loved fishing, hunting, golfing, and any other outdoor activity except arrowhead hunting. Travis especially loved his wife Fern, his daughter Amy, and his 2 granddaughters Keylee, and Kodee.

Travis was proceeded in death by his mom and dad Annalee and Dutch Clark.

Travis will be deeply missed.