Trevor Allen Patchett (September 12, 1985 – November 16, 2021)

Trevor (aka Toad or Trev) Allen Patchett

Trevor (aka Toad or Trev) Allen Patchett, age 36, passed away following a lengthy illness, on November 16, 2021 at the U of U Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT.

He was born on September 12, 1985 in Rock Springs, WY and was the first son of Dell A. Patchett and Carla Tillman-Lockman/Patchett. Trevor was a lifetime resident of Rock Springs, WY, and a former resident of many places in WY.

Trevor attended schools in Green River, Wheatland, Cheyenne, Jeffery City, Riverton, and Lyman, WY, where he met many of his lifelong friends and acquaintances. After finishing his schooling, he tried his hand at a few jobs, until illnesses took away that ability. His favorite job of all though was his two and a half years spent working as a livestock hand at the Riverton Livestock Barn.

He married Mindy Pearson/Barnett on September 14th, 2013, and helped her raise two of her children, Kimberly and Tyler Irwin. (Trevor and Mindy were in the process of obtaining a divorce at the time of his death.)

Trevor loved spending time with his family, especially his two nephews who absolutely adored him! He also liked to go camping, working on vehicles, listen and sing to Country music, and he loved animals (especially dogs and cattle). He dreamed of owning a farm or ranch one day. He loved helping people, and it can be said by many that he had a heart of gold. He tried to build others up because he knew what it was like to be torn down

Survivors include; Trevor’s parents, Dell and Carla Patchett, his two brothers Cody Patchett and wife Jordan, and their son Tobius, youngest brother Seth Patchett, and only sister Kenzi Mitchell, and her son Rydian and soon to be born daughter Ridley, all of Rock Springs, WY and several extended and estranged relatives from Wheatland, Wyoming and parts of Nevada.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

