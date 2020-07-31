Trevor Clay Benboe (December 30, 1979 – July 26, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 31, 2020) — Trevor Clay Benboe, 40, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on July 26, 2020, at his home. He was a resident of Green River for one year and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Trevor was born December 30, 1979, the son of Christopher Benboe and Sherrie Grant.

Mr. Benboe attended schools in Havre, Montana, and Thermopolis, Wyoming, and was a 1998 graduate of the Thermopolis High School.

He married Stephanie Averill in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They had two children and later divorced. Mr. Benboe later married Jennilyn Grant in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 20, 2019.

Trevor was employed by Ciner as a Training Coordinator for eight years.

He enjoyed mechanics, guns, motorcycles, and spending time with his family.

Trevor is survived by his wife, Jennilyn of Green River, Wyoming; his parents, Christopher Benboe of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Sherri Arguello and husband Ron of Reliance, Wyoming; two Sons, Christopher and Jarrett Benboe of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one stepson, Ryker Grant of Green River, Wyoming; two stepdaughters, Madison and Brooklyn Grant of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Levi Benboe of Lyman, Wyoming; one sister, Jaime Woodhouse and fiancé of Dalles, Oregon; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Pendergraft of Thermopolis, Wyoming; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandfather.

Cremation will take place, and private family services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.