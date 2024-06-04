Tye Evan Clark (September 12, 2000 – June 1, 2024)

Tye Evan Clark, 23 passed away Saturday, June 1, 2024, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born September 12, 2000, in Rock Springs; the son of Jeremy Clark and Trish Dusel.

Tye attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He worked for Mountain West Energy for three years as a Derrick Hand. Tye loved going shooting with his brother; riding four wheelers; and the longboard; and having fun and making money while working hard.

Survivors include his father Jeremy J. Clark and wife Tanya of Green River, Wyoming; mother, Trish I. Marcinek and husband Chris of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one son, Cooper Malecha of Michigan; three brothers, Dustin Clark and wife Riah of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Daniel Clark of Sheridan, Wyoming; Michael Harris of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Jasmine Cantrell and husband Dan of Laramie, Wyoming; Breanna Romera and husband Colter of Rock Springs, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, Clay and Connie Brunz of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Joe and Linda Beauchamp of Mesquite, Nevada; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews,

He is preceded in death by his aunt Cindi Morgan.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 10, 2024, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

